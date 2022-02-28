Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cytokinetics worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 193.77% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

