D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Down 6.4%

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 32,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,049,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,911,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,361 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,275,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,209,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

