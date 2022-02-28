DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 3% This Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $140.68 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 3% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00005292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.79 or 0.06872515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,175.31 or 1.00413773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,926,812 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

