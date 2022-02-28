DAOventures (DVD) Market Capitalization Hits $267,850.09

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $267,850.09 and $10.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008722 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003447 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

