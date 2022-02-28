Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,566. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.