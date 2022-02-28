Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of DAR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.48. 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,190. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

