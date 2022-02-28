DATA Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $738,722.17 and $26,583.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

