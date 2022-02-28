Datamine (DAM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,227.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $249,332.15 and $9,227.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00278324 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004744 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.01237798 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,178,043 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

