David Awram Sells 65,700 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director David Awram sold 65,700 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$591,483.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 332,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,989,289.71.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, David Awram sold 23,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35.

On Thursday, December 23rd, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.04. 453,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,464. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.90.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.