DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $70.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $70.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013084 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007850 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,642,145 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

