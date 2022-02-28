DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $533,055.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.44 or 0.06779597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,636.64 or 1.00154706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

