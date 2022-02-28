DeFi Yield Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $510,084.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $510,084.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.67 or 0.06777318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.58 or 0.99926668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002852 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,615,704 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

