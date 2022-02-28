DeGate Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.58 or 0.06752989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,322.14 or 0.99998460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002847 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

