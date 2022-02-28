Degenerator (MEME) Price Tops $32.63

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00234136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003591 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00023673 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars.

