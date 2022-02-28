Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Down 5.3%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $39.35. Approximately 243,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,311,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

