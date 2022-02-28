DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.78 or 0.00268258 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004582 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.79 or 0.01165856 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

