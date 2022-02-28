DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.69, but opened at $55.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 15,717 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.