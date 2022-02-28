DerivaDAO Price Tops $2.28 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $59.49 million and $426,709.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005484 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.44 or 0.06779597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,636.64 or 1.00154706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.