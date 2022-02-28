Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RY. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.43.

RY stock opened at C$140.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$108.15 and a 1-year high of C$149.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$832,061.39. Insiders have sold a total of 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.