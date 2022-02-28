Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.