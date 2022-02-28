Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.
FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.
FL stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.