Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €156.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €156.00 ($177.27) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DB1. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($209.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €166.30 ($188.98).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €152.20 ($172.95) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is €152.63 and its 200-day moving average is €147.64. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a fifty-two week high of €163.35 ($185.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.