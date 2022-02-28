Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €156.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($170.45) to €156.00 ($177.27) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($198.86) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.17. 102,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

