Dev Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $95,436.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003441 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.42 or 0.00360735 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

