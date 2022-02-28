Devery (EVE) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $73,273.47 and approximately $6,450.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Devery has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Devery Profile

EVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

