Dfyn Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.18 or 0.06797110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,112.45 or 1.00081585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 88,856,716 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars.

