dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and $285,591.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,119,877 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

