Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of Dillard’s worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $2,411,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDS opened at $265.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.61 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.