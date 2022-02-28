Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 35,473 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.52% of Children’s Place worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLCE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Children’s Place by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Children’s Place by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE stock opened at $63.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $914.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.14.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

