Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.24% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $28,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and have sold 11,563 shares valued at $1,047,156. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $96.68.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

