Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Sunnova Energy International worth $26,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 330,687 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.