Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,753 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.56% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $28,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,133,000 after acquiring an additional 54,082 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,500,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,338,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 230.78%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

