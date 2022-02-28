Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.82% of Vocera Communications worth $28,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $248,000.

NYSE VCRA opened at $79.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $42,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,892 shares of company stock worth $1,688,574. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

