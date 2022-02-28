Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Insulet worth $26,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,989,000 after buying an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $262.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

