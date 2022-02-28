Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.30% of Chuy’s worth $26,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

