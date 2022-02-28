Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.45 Million Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of Kronos Worldwide worth $27,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

