Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.97 Million Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 312,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.59% of EZCORP worth $27,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EZCORP by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW opened at $6.03 on Monday. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $340.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About EZCORP (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.