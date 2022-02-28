Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of STMicroelectronics worth $27,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,729 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,214,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STM stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

