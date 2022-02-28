Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Centennial Resource Development worth $27,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

