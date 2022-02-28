Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 216,778 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 337.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 216,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Blueprint Medicines worth $28,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,411,000 after purchasing an additional 62,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,068,000 after purchasing an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $62.18 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.