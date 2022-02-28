Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,294 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $28,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.23.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $181.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -193.35, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

