Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,008 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $27,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

