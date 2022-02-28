Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,618 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.91% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $27,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HCCI stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.