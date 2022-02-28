Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,544 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $27,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

FMX opened at $79.93 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

