Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 375,645 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of Cinemark worth $27,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after buying an additional 566,618 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

