Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RUSL)

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,139 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 649% compared to the average daily volume of 419 put options.

Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 107,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 1,431.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 424.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

