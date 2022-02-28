disBalancer (DDOS) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $114,818.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.41 or 0.06835849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,833.73 or 0.99890026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00051433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002972 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,006,423 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

