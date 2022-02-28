DISH Network Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DISH Network in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.
Shares of DISH opened at $32.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. DISH Network has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
