Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.88. 2,034,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,639. The company has a market capitalization of $688.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.