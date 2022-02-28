Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Price Up 0%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 31,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54.
About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dnb Asa (DNHBY)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.