DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.24

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 496941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.