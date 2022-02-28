DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.24

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 496941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

